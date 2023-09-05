Heat warning remains in effect for London and Middlesex regions

A heat warning remains in effect for the London and Middlesex areas before a cool front moves in later this week.

According to Environment Canada, hot and humid conditions are expected in the region through Wednesday with temperatures between 29C and 34C. Humidex values may reach up to 40.

Little relief from the heat will be offered overnight with the lows between 18 to 22C.

The forecaster states the humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September. The average high for this time of year is about 23C.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with some patches of fog in the morning, and a high of 32C.

The passage of a cold front is expected to bring an end to the heat Thursday.

Environment Canada warns hot and humid air can also bring poor air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Residents are reminded to watch for the effect of heat illness. Some symptoms may include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Be sure to check on older family, friends and neighbours. Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

Those working outside should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.