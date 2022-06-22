Heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex

Heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region.

According to Environment Canada, maximum temperatures will possibly reach the mid-30s with minimum temperatures in the low 20s bringing little relief from the heat during the overnight hours.

The weather authority also says hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 11 or extreme.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 14.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.