Heat warning remains in effect in Ottawa
After record-setting temperatures in the past few days, it's going to be another scorcher in Ottawa.
A heat warning remains in effect from Environment Canada, with humidex values expected to reach at least the mid-30s on Tuesday. The high will be 32 C.
This comes after several days of record-setting temperatures in the region.
Tuesday night's low still won't provide much relief from the heat, only cooling down to 19 C.
The heat wave isn't expected to break until later this week.
Wednesday will be 31 C with a humidex of 38. There's a chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm.
Thursday will be 30 C with a mix of sun and cloud.
Temperatures are finally expected to cool down on Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the mid-20s.
Cooling centres open
The city's three cooling centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to help people beat the heat.
They are at:
- Ottawa City Hall Heritage Building,110 Laurier Ave. W.
- Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.
- Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W
