Heat warning remains in effect Monday: Environment Canada
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
Most of southwestern Ontario remains under a heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex Monday.
According to Environment Canada, a heat warning is currently in effect for the region for Sunday, as temperatures are forecasted to swell to 30 C, peaking at 40 C.
The following local regions are currently under a heat warning:
- London-Middlesex
- Sarnia-Lambton
- Oxford-Brant
- Elgin
- Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent
The heat warning is in effect until Tuesday, when cooler temperatures are forecasted for the region.
Residents are urged to drink lots of water and limit their exposure to the outdoors.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.