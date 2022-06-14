Heat warning, special air quality statement in effect for the region

With temperatures expected to climb up to 35C Wednesday, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region.

The heat event is expected to hit Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Wednesday lasting into Thursday, according to the forecaster.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 32C to 35C beginning Wednesday afternoon. Humidex values are expected to be in the low to mid-40s.

Overnight low temperatures will offer minimal relief from the heat dropping to 22C to 25C.

Environment Canada says the hot and humid weather will continue into Thursday with conditions improving in the evening.

While heat sickness can impact anyone, the risks are greater for children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working outside.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and stay in a cool place.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit offers helpful information to avoid heat illness on its website.

The forecaster has also issued a special air quality statement as high levels of air pollution are possible due to Wednesday’s hot and sunny conditions.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday’s conditions are expected to cause “increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area.”

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.

Environment Canada says children and teens are at a higher risk from outdoor air pollution as they often spend more time outdoors. Young people are also more likely to have asthma and their lungs are still developing.

The forecaster advised reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the statement is lifted.

For more information on how to reduce your health risk, visit airhealth.ca