Heat warning still in effect before weekend cool down
A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Things are expected to get warmer before they get cooler with humidity making it feel like 44 C in the region on Friday.
There is a chance of showers both Friday and Saturday but things clear up Sunday as temperatures cool off slightly as well.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 44. UV index 10 or very high.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers or thunderstorms beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming east 30 then light late this evening. Low 21.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.
Sunday: Sunny. High 25.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 27.
