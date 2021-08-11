Heat warning still in effect for London, Parkhill, Komoka, Strathroy, Ont.
Environment Canada has ended a special weather statement that was issued Tuesday morning, but a heat warning remains in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka early Wednesday morning.
For a second day in a row much of Southwestern Ontario stays in a heat warning with daytime temperatures will reach the high twenties to low thirties Wednesday and Thursday.
These hot temperatures will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40.
Extreme heat affects everyone, Watch for signs on heat illness such as:
- swelling
- rash
- cramps
- fainting
- heat exhaustion
- heat stroke
- worsening of some health conditions
Officials recommend that you should drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, if you wish to be outside. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.
Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
