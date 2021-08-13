Heat warning still in effect for Ottawa, but cooler temperatures on the way

Relief is on the way after Ottawa residents sweated through a heat warning this week.

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada says cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive in Ottawa this evening after five days of hot and humid weather.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued late Friday afternoon for the capital region.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," said Environment Canada, noting damaging wind gusts of 90 km/h and locally heavy downpours are possible.

"A cold front will move through a very warm and humid airmass late this afternoon into this evening. The potential for severe thunderstorms will be ahead of and along this cold front."

Environment Canada is calling for a partly cloudy evening with a chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. A low of 16 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 25 C.

The outlook for Sunday is sunshine and a high of 25 C, and more sunshine on Monday with a high of 28 C.