Heat warning still in effect for Ottawa, but cooler temperatures on the way
Relief is on the way after Ottawa residents sweated through a heat warning this week.
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada says cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive in Ottawa this evening after five days of hot and humid weather.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued late Friday afternoon for the capital region.
"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," said Environment Canada, noting damaging wind gusts of 90 km/h and locally heavy downpours are possible.
"A cold front will move through a very warm and humid airmass late this afternoon into this evening. The potential for severe thunderstorms will be ahead of and along this cold front."
Environment Canada is calling for a partly cloudy evening with a chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. A low of 16 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 25 C.
The outlook for Sunday is sunshine and a high of 25 C, and more sunshine on Monday with a high of 28 C.
-
Pop-up COVID-19 clinic set for Saturday at TD PlaceA pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, outside Gate 2 near Goodlife Fitness.
-
Ottawa police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen in OrleansOttawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.