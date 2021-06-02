Heat warnings are in effect as temperatures are set to soar to record levels: This is your Saskatoon forecast

A heat wave has been ushered in from the west, with temperatures in the plus thirties over the next couple of days.

Lots of sunshine and summer time heat may look great on paper, but it can carry a significant risk, so be sure to take the necessary precautions.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Sunny

High: 32

Evening: 31

Thursday – Sunny

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 36

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29