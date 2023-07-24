Heat warnings continue across central, southern Sask.

Heat warnings remain in effect for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Monday.

Regina, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Estevan are all included in the warning.

Further north, Kindersley, Rosetown and the Battlefords are also under the warning, according to Environment Canada.

“Temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 16 degrees Celsius are expected for the next two days. The extreme heat is forecast to begin to ease from west to east beginning on Tuesday,” Environment Canada said on its website.

According to Environment Canada, Regina could see a high of 33 degrees on Monday and 32 on Tuesday.

The normal daytime high for the Queen City this time of year is 26.1 degrees, according to Environment Canada’s website.

The record high for Regina on July 24 is 37.8 degrees set in 1931, Environment Canada's website says.

