Heat warnings continue for Regina, eastern Sask.
A widespread heat warning remains in effect Monday for Regina and parts of eastern and southeastern Saskatchewan.
According to Environment Canada, the Queen City is expecting daytime highs in the low 30s and high 20s for the duration of the week.
Overnight lows are expected to remain in the high teens until mid-week.
According to Environment Canada. Heat warnings are issued in southern Saskatchewan when the daytime high is 32 degrees or more, the overnight low is 16 degrees or more, or the humidex value exceeds 38 degrees.
Environment Canada is reminding people to watch for the effects of heat-related illnesses such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion or stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
Humidex values in Regina are expected to reach or exceed 38 degrees for the next three days, according to Environment Canada.
