Heat warnings continue for Regina, eastern Sask., tornado watches issued further north

A widespread heat warning remains in effect Monday for Regina and parts of eastern and southeastern Saskatchewan.

According to Environment Canada, the Queen City is expecting daytime highs in the low 30s and high 20s for the duration of the week.

Overnight lows are expected to remain in the high teens until mid-week.

According to Environment Canada. Heat warnings are issued in southern Saskatchewan when the daytime high is 32 degrees or more, the overnight low is 16 degrees or more, or the humidex value exceeds 38 degrees.

Environment Canada is reminding people to watch for the effects of heat-related illnesses such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion or stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Humidex values in Regina are expected to reach or exceed 38 degrees for the next three days, according to Environment Canada.

TORNADO WATCH ISSUED

Meanwhile, Environment Canada issued tornado watches late Monday morning for parts of northwest and west-central Saskatchewan including the Battlefords, Rosetown and Kindersley.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Environment Canada added that these thunderstorms are expected along a trough of low pressure approaching from Alberta and should persist through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Up to date watches and warnings can be read here.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the areas highlighted in pink. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the areas highlighted in yellow. Take cover if you observe severe weather. #SKStorm #SKWx pic.twitter.com/adr2RFODoF

A number of watches & warnings continue to be in place for several parts of Saskatchewan including an Excessive Heat Warning for #yqr and surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/ET0NMARFH7