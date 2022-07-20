Heat warnings continue from Sudbury to Mattawa

While the hot and humid weather continues in the northeast, Environment Canada's heat warnings remain from Greater Sudbury to Mattawa.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada said.

Daytime temperatures reaching near 30 C with humidex values near 36 C are expected Wednesday with cooler conditions in the forecast on Thursday, the weather alert said.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category," Environment Canada said.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

While the heat warnings have been dropped elsewhere in the northeast, the hot and humid conditions will continue but do not meet the threshold for a weather alert.

Starting late Wednesday morning, heavy and possibly severe thunderstorms will move through the area and linger throughout the day into the evening.

Continue to say hydrated, drinking lots of water, even if you do not feel thirsty.