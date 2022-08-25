Heat warnings extended for parts of Vancouver Island
Environment Canada has extended its heat warning for parts of Vancouver Island on Thursday.
The heat warning was initially issued Tuesday and was extended both Wednesday and Thursday.
High temperatures are expected to remain over East and Inland Vancouver Island until Thursday night before cooler temperatures arrive Friday and through the weekend.
The weather office says daytime highs of 29 C to 34 C are expected for Inland Vancouver Island, as well as a range of communities on East Vancouver Island – including Duncan to Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.
Overnight lows are forecasted to hit 15 to 17 C, according to Environment Canada.
"A ridge of high pressure and a warmer airmass will give another hot day today," said Environment Canada in an update Thursday morning.
Residents should watch for symptoms of heat illness, such as exhaustion, swelling, cramps, fainting, heat stroke or the worsening of existing health conditions.
People can also drink plenty of water and stay in cool, shady places to help combat the heat.
"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."
