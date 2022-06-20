Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event.
Warnings were issued on Monday for Waterloo Region, Stratford, Perth County, Guelph, Wellington County, Brantford, Norfolk County, Huron County, London, Listowel and Woodstock.
The agency says temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30s Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, and fall to the low-20s Celsius at night.
Cooler air is expected to move into the area on Thursday.
GETTING RELIEF FROM THE HEAT
Experts say hot and humid conditions can pose health risks, especially to young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.
The advise seeking out cool places out of direct sunlight, drinking plenty of water and avoid alcohol.
Drivers are also reminded to never leave unattended pets inside the car.
CTV News has put together a map of local splash pads and you can click here for a list of cooling centres in Waterloo Region.
