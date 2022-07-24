Heat Warnings for some areas, Sunday

The weather feels unstable Sunday with alerts for several areas.

As of 11:30am, a Heat Warning is in effect for

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Afternoon thunderstorms have the potential for southwest winds from 40 km/h gusting to 60.

The heat in Windsor continues as the temperature is 30 C, but feels like 37 C with the humidex.

Lower temperature are expected to return Monday with a high of 26 C and a low of 12 C in the evening, but the humidity is sticking around making if feel like 29 C.