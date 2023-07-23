Heat warnings in effect for Regina, parts of southern and central Sask.

Heat warnings are in effect for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, including the City of Regina, as of early Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 35 C with overnight lows near 16 C over the next four days, according to Environment Canada (EC).

EC said to watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, and fainting, and is reminding people to drink water and check on older family and friends.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose a higher risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The City of Regina activates the extreme weather strategy when a heat warning is issued.

Regina Fire and Protective Services provides water bottles at fire stations throughout the city when there are heat warnings in effect, according to a media release.

Fire hydrant water stations provide drinking water for people and their pets, available 24/7. Those are available at Core Community Park, at 1205 11th Ave, Victoria Park at 2190 Victoria Ave, and Buffalo Meadows Park at 3355 8th Ave.

A Safe Bus program provided by the city and Regina Transit offers a safe space for people who need assistance during extreme weather events.

Those in need can hold up their hand with their palm facing out in the direction of an approaching bus, which drivers will recognize as a sign of distress. Regina Transit personnel have direct access to 911.

There are several cooling spaces and services throughout the city.

The City of Regina updates their Survival Guide and Map every year to help those in need of cooling spaces.