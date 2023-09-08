Heat warnings in effect in N.B., N.S. heading into the weekend

Heat warnings have been issued across parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures could range from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius across central and southern New Brunswick and most of mainland Nova Scotia over the next two days, with humidex values making it feel like 36 to 39 degrees.

Cooler conditions can be expected along the coast.

Environment Canada says “Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose and elevated risk of heat illness, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

During extreme heat it is important to take breaks to cool and stay hydrated. People are advised to check on those who may be more vulnerable in the heat, and never leave people or pets inside a parked car for any duration of time in hot weather.