Heat warnings in place for most of Alberta, records expected to fall

What a sense of "right on time" we have, here. Yesterday marked the start of meteorological summer and, at around 3 pm, we were under a heat warning.

The heat warning will be zapped away by a cold front that could trigger thundershowers.

I can think of no better start to our meteorological summer!

The cause: a large wave of high pressure, which has rolled itself up into a heat budget surplus over the week. There were 49 temperature records broken yesterday in Alberta. I won't be surprised to see more fall today and that could include Calgary, which I'll reference in the five-day below.

Here's a quick link to Environment Canada's heat warning recommendations. If you don't feel like clicking, here are the deets:

Take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors;

Hydrate; and

Organize your day around the "cooler" periods.

Pets and children are not meant to be left in hot vehicles. I showed this yesterday, but here we go again:

Here's why you leave your pets at home.

Today, much of the prairies falls between the middle and top lines. Tomorrow, just the top line.

Please look this over. Add the Humane Society's number to your phone. These are truly dangerous conditions for the vulnerable.

But, they won't last. Ahead of the weekend, we await a cold front that'll knock us back to the reality; because what's the start of meteorological summer without a hot work week, and showers for the weekend? Friday's forecast is susceptible to variability based on the arrival time of that cold front, and could shift away from partly cloudy into something a little more active.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Record high: 31.1 C, 1970

Evening: largely clear, low 15 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny, windy! Gusts ~ 50 km/h

Daytime high: 32 C

Record high: 32.2 C, 1922

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: chance of scattered showers, low 10 C

Saturday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 8 C

Sunday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 8 C

