Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories

The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories.

In Atlantic Canada, only Newfoundland and Labrador avoids the Environment Canada alerts, with temperatures forecasted to reach close to 30 degrees Sunday in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, while humidex values are expected to hit 37 degrees.

Temperatures are forecasted to soar near or above 30 degrees Celsius into Monday for parts of southern and coastal British Columbia, with the highest temperatures in some areas expected to hit 35 degrees.

In Alberta, most of the province is covered under a heat warning and daytime highs are expected near 30 degrees before moderating on Monday.

Temperatures are forecasted to be similar in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

In the North, communities in Yukon, including Whitehorse, Pelly and Watson Lake, are expected to remain above seasonal norms into next week, while in parts of the Northwest Territories, daily highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees into next week.

Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion, especially for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

