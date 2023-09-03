Heat warnings issued for most of the northeast

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued heat warnings for most of northeatern Ontario; including Greater Sudbury and vicinity, North Bay, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Batchawana Bay, Blind River, Chapleau, Cochrane, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Foleyet, Fort Albany, French River, Gogma, Hearst, Hornepayne, Iroquois Falls, Kapuskasing, Kesagami Lake, Killarney, Kirkland Lake, Lake Nipigon, Little Abitibi, Longlac, Manitoulin, Manitouwadge, Mattawa, Missinabibi Lake, Moosonee, Muskoka, Pledger Lake, Powassan, Ranger Lake, Searchmont, Smooth Rock Falls, St. Joseph Island, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Thessalon and West Nipissing.

These warnings are issued when the forecast rises for two days to 29°C or above during the day and 18°C or above at night or the humidex is 36° or above.

HAZARDOUS TEMPERATURE

“A hot airmass is expected to affect the area beginning Sunday and persisting into Wednesday for some areas,” ECCC said in a statement.

“Despite overnight temperatures being lower than warning criteria in some areas, humidex and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September.”

Maximum temperatures through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday in some areas are predicted to be between 28°C to 35°C feeling like up to 40°C with the humidex.

“With the hottest temperatures most likely on Monday and Tuesday,” reads the statement.

“Daytime high temperatures will be very atypical of early September, with highs reaching 29°C to 31°C (35°C in some areas). Overnight minimum temperatures tonight are expected to remain in the 29°C to 31°C range.”

ECCC meteorologists said that a passing cold front will end to the heat and humidity by Wednesday.

Experts advised that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the statement said.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

Experts recommended staying in a cool place and drinking water even if you do not feel thirsty.

"Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water,” said meteorologists.

Alerts issued by ECCC can be monitored on their website.

Weather Alerts for Ontario: A warm and humid air mass is currently affecting much of the province. High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires will continue to affect some area with poor air quality and reduced visibility. https://t.co/ybwv0hzqzc #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/kq2jVRay7S