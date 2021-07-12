Heat warnings issued for regions surrounding Calgary

Sweltering conditions are set to return to southern Alberta, prompting Environment Canada to issue heat warnings for several communities outside Calgary.

As of Monday morning, warnings are in place for the following regions:

Okotoks – High River – Claresholm

Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan

Drumheller – Three Hills

Temperatures in excess of 30 C are expected in some areas Monday with little reprieve at night as overnight lows are expected to be in the 14 C range.

A heat warning has not been issued for Calgary despite the fact the forecasts for the neighbouring communities of the Tsuut'ina First Nation, Okotoks and Priddis have reached the benchmark for the public safety notice.

During the intense heat, Environment Canada encourages people to take the following precautionary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones:

Schedule outdoor activities for the coolest times of the day;

Take frequent breaks from the heat;

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated;

Watch for symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion; and

Ensure pets and children are not left inside closed vehicles.

For the latest details regarding weather warnings and watches in the province, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.