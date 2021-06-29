Heat warnings issued in Manitoba as heat wave sets in across Canada

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of Manitoba as sweltering temperatures are expected across the country

According to the weather agency, a prolonged heat wave is expected in west central Manitoba, including in Dauphin, Flin Flon and The Pas. A full list of Manitoba’s heat warnings can be found online.

During this heat wave, afternoon high temperatures near 30 C are expected earlier in the week, reaching 35 C in some regions later on in the week.

Environment Canada noted there will not be much reprieve from the heat, because overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper teens.

It is expected the heat wave will last until the end of the week and may even continue into early next week.

The weather agency is reminding Manitobans that the hot weather affects everyone. However, heat illness is preventable.

To reduce the health effects of heat, Environment Canada recommends:

Planning outdoor activities during cooler times of the day;

Taking a cool shower or bath, or taking a break from the heat in a cool location;

Staying out of the direct sunlight and wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes, as well as a wide-brimmed hat;

Drinking a lot of water;

Keeping your house cool;

Not leaving people or pets in a parked vehicle;

Checking in on family, friends and neighbours;

Watching for symptoms of heat illness, such as swelling, rashes, cramps and fainting; and

Watching for the signs of heat stroke.

Environment Canada has issued a number of heat warnings across the country, including in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Yukon.

The record for the hottest temperature in Canada was broken on Monday, with Lytton, B.C., reaching 47.5 C.

- With files from CTV’s Andrew Weichel.