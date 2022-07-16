Heat warnings issued in the northeast

Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.

Heat warnings have been issued for Greater Sudbury and area, Chapleau, Gogama, Elliot Lake, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Timmins, Cochrane, North Bay, West Nippissing and French River.

These warnings are issued when the forecast rises for two days to 29°C or above during the day and 18°C or above at night or the humidex is 36° or above.

“Temperatures reaching near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected over the next 2 days,” Environment Canada said in a release.

“Hot and humid conditions are expected Sunday into Monday.”

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the release said.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

Know the effects of heat-related illness.

If you or someone in your care experiences these symptoms, contact a health care professional or friends and family member for help.

Alerts issued by Environment Canada can be monitored on their website.