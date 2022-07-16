Heat warnings issued in the northeast
Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.
Heat warnings have been issued for Greater Sudbury and area, Chapleau, Gogama, Elliot Lake, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Timmins, Cochrane, North Bay, West Nippissing and French River.
These warnings are issued when the forecast rises for two days to 29°C or above during the day and 18°C or above at night or the humidex is 36° or above.
“Temperatures reaching near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected over the next 2 days,” Environment Canada said in a release.
“Hot and humid conditions are expected Sunday into Monday.”
“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the release said.
“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”
Know the effects of heat-related illness.
If you or someone in your care experiences these symptoms, contact a health care professional or friends and family member for help.
Alerts issued by Environment Canada can be monitored on their website.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacueesThe Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote first nation.