Heat warnings issued in the northeast, thunderstorm watch in effect in some areas

The first heat event of 2022 is expected in the next two days in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.

Heat warnings have been issued in Greater Sudbury and area, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, North Bay, West Nipissing.

The warnings are issued when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 30 C during the day and stay above 18 at night.

"A two-day heat event is forecast for Tuesday through Wednesday," Environment Canada said in a news release.

"This is the first heat event of the season for Sudbury and North Bay."

Cooler by Wednesday

But the heat wave is expected to be brief, with cooler air expected to arrive Wednesday night.

"These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat," the release said.

"Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants, young children and people with chronic illnesses."

There's also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect Monday in the Kapuskasing and Hearst areas. Heavy rain and even hail are possible today, Environment Canada said.

"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," the release said.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."