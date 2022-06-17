Heat warnings issued in west, south Sask.: Environment Canada

Extreme heat is coming to western Saskatchewan for the weekend, with temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s, according to Environment Canada.

Heat warnings were issued for the southwest and west-central areas of the province, with humidex values expected to approach the 40 degree mark on Saturday afternoon.

Affected areas include Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Wilkie, Macklin, Leader, Gull Lake, Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte, Craik, Outlook, Watrous, Hanley, Imperial, Dinsmore, Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills, Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle, Lucky Lake, The Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone and St. Walburg.

Environment Canada updated its alerts on Friday afternoon, extending heat warnings into the southeast corner of the province.

Temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees, with overnight lows of 16 degrees in areas around Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone, Carlyle, Oxbow, Carndugg, Bienfait, Stoughton, Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said in an alert.

Environment Canada warns that extreme heat can affect everyone. It advises everyone to watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to return to normal by Sunday morning.

Up to date watches and warnings can be found on the Environment Canada website.