Heat warnings issued; parts of southern Manitoba may hit upper 30s

Several heat warnings across southern Manitoba say some residents can expect to see temperatures soar to the upper 30s.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued the warnings for parts of southern Manitoba including the City of Winnipeg where it said Manitobans will see temperatures into the low to mid 30s. The heat is expected to last through to Monday, according to the warnings.

"Southern Manitoba will see temperatures into the low to mid 30s for a few days, with humidex values reaching into the low 40s Sunday afternoon," the warning reads.

"The risk of heat-related injuries such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke may be elevated due to the cool and rainy spring Manitobans may be acclimatized to."

The Province of Manitoba has also issued a heat advisory, warning people can die from prolonged heat exposure when their body temperature is above 40 C.

ECCC said extreme heat can affect everyone, and warned Manitobans to plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, stay out of direct sunlight, and drink plenty of water.

It said people should be on the lookout for signs of heat stroke, which may begin with a headache, hot skin, dizziness or confusion. The province warned if someone is suffering heat stroke, action needs to be taken.

"If you are with someone who becomes unconscious, is confused or feels dry and hot, call 911. This may be heat stroke, which is a medical emergency," the advisory from the province reads.

"While waiting for emergency medical help, cool the person right away by moving them to a cool or shaded place, apply cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing, and fan the person as much as possible."

More information about how to stay safe in extreme heat can be found online.