Heat warnings posted for Greater Victoria, parts of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has posted heat warnings for three regions of Vancouver Island Tuesday, as temperatures are forecasted to rise over the next four days.

Heat warnings have been issued for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island, where temperatures could reach as high as 35 C later this week, according to Environment Canada.

"A significant heat wave will affect the south coast of B.C.," says the weather agency. "Significant warming will ramp up on Wednesday and continue through until Sunday morning."

Where heat warnings are posted, Environment Canada predicts that temperatures will range between 29 to 35 C, with overnight temperatures dipping to 15 to 19 C, offering "little relief."

The hottest days will fall on Thursday and Friday due to a strong ridge of high pressure, according to Environment Canada.

"These hotter than normal temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," warns the weather agency.

Environment Canada recommends that people monitor for signs of heat-related illness over the next four days, and residents are advised to check in with friends, neighbours and older family members.

Signs of heat-related illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency also recommends that people drink plenty of water and stay in cool places, and it advises that pets should not be left inside of a parked vehicle.