Heat warnings remain for some areas with the risk of thunder storms in others

The weather feels unstable Sunday with alerts for several areas.

As of 11:30am, a Heat Warning is in effect for the following:

Sarnia - Petrolia - Western Lambton County

Watford - Pinery Park - Eastern Lambton County

Brantford - County of Brant

While there are currently no alerts for the London area, there continues to be a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon with the potential of 10-15mm of rain accumulation.

The heat in London continues as the temperature is sitting at 23 C, but feels more like 29 C with the humidex.

Lower temperature are set to return Monday with a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C in the evening following a cold front that appears to be making its way across the region.

During the hot weather, drink lots of water even if you don't feel thirsty, check in on older friends and family, and never keep pets or people in closed cars - even in the shade.