Heat warnings stretch across Ontario including London-Middlesex
Heat warnings are in effect for most of Ontario Tuesday including London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Elgin counties.
The multi-day will see high temperatures reaching near 31 C with humidex values in the upper 30s expected today and Wednesday.
Tonight's overnight low near 20 C will provide little relief from the heat.
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday.
Tuesday: Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late this evening. Low 22.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.