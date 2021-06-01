Heat wave coming to Manitoba this week

Manitobans should start preparing for a stretch of warm weather, as the province is expected to experience a heat wave this week.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several parts of the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Selkirk, saying that a “building ridge of high pressure from the West coast will bring daytime highs into the thirties and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.”

The weather agency noted it expects a break from the hottest temperatures this weekend, but the weather will remain warm into early next week.

Environment Canada may issue some heat warnings this week as needed.

A full list of where Environment Canada issued a special weather statement can be found online.