Heat wave ebbs, but B.C. still setting high temperature records

The hottest days of B.C.'s May heat wave may be over, but daily temperature records continue to fall across the province.

Nine communities saw their hottest-ever May 16 on Tuesday, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, and another nine set records on Wednesday, as well.

Three communities – Cache Creek, Dease Lake and Smithers – set records on both days.

Cache Creek saw highs of 36.4 C on Tuesday and 31.4 C on Wednesday, beating previous records of 31.5 C and 31 C set in 2021 and 1985, respectively.

In Dease Lake, Tuesday's high was 26.7 C and Wednesday's was 27.8 C. Those temperatures surpassed previous records of 24.8 C set on May 16, 1993, and 23.2 C set on May 17, 2018.

Smithers saw the mercury hit 29.5 C on both Tuesday and Wednesday, breaking previous records of 26.7 C from May 16, 2006 and 27.4 C from May 17, 1984.

Other preliminary high temperature records set Tuesday were:

Blue River area: New record of 32.4 C; old record of 30 C set in 2006

Kamloops area: New record of 33.8 C; old record of 32.1 C set in 2008

Lillooet area: New record of 33.9 C; old record of 33.3 C set in 1925

Pemberton area: New record of 33.1 C; old record of 32.1 C set in 2006

Puntzi Mountain area: New record of 31.7 C; old record of 30.1 C set in 2006

Yoho National Park area: New record of 25.7 C; old record of 25.3 C set in 2006

Other records set or tied Wednesday were: