Heat wave expected to bring 30 degree temperatures to Sask.

Saskatchewan is expected to see a heat wave throughout the week with temperatures expected to rise over 30 degrees.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for the entirety of central and southern Saskatchewan.

A ridge of high pressure from the west is expected to bring daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the upper to mid teens.

ECCC said a reprieve from the heat is expected by the weekend. Temperatures will likely remain warm into early next week.

“Heat warnings may be issued in the coming days as needed,” the weather statement said.

The statement affects both Regina and Saskatoon.