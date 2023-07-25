Heat wave expected to continue through Friday, humidex values may reach 40

A heat wave is expected to broil much of southwestern Ontario later this week as Environment Canada warns temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 30 C.

In a heat warning issued Tuesday afternoon, the national weather agency said temperatures will be slightly cooler Thursday before getting worse on Friday

“Thursday, while slightly cooler, will be very humid with humidex values in the upper thirties. Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas,” the heat warning reads. “Minimum temperatures in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat. Cooler temperatures are expected Saturday.”

The weather agency said the hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.