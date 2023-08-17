Heat wave has health officials warning southern Albertans to take precautions

A recent spate of days with high temperatures reaching 37 C has health officials warning southern Albertans about the risks of being outside in extreme heat.

Stay indoors if you can.

Stick to the shade if you have to go outside, and be sure to wear proper sun protection and keep hydrated.

It might not take long for serious heat-related illnesses to set in.

"Severe forms of heat-related illness, like heat stroke, which is where the body really loses that ability to regulate internal core temperature. And individuals might notice others with confusion. There can even be episodes with fainting, altered level of consciousness," said Dr. Mila Luchak, medical officer for AHS in the south zone.

Smoke has also now rolled into Lethbridge and much of the rest of southern Alberta, putting younger children, seniors and those with underlying conditions at greater risk of health complications.

"We just want to make sure that people are mindful of any symptoms associated with air quality, which could be irritation of the eyes, nose, throat as well as coughing and, in some episodes, maybe even shortness of breath," Luchak said.

The extreme heat and drought conditions also have officials concerned about potential grass fires.

With harvest underway and equipment out in the fields, the risk is even higher.

"We haven't had any substantial moisture for quite a while now. Crops are curing and grass is curing with all the heat and not getting any moisture. Every day, it's getting a little bit more extreme. It's kind of scary out there, actually," said Byron Fraser, manager of fire services for Lethbridge County.

Fraser is reminding residents of tips to prevent grass fires.

"A big one we come across all the time is people flicking cigarettes out the window or cigarette butts getting thrown. Driving trucks and vehicles off-road, off-road vehicles in through the grasses, they get hot with exhaust."

Cooler temperatures are expected soon but the fire risk will remain until there is significant rainfall.