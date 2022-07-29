Heat wave in B.C. leads to temperature records being broken, tied for 3rd day in a row

B.C. broke temperature records for a third day in a row as the province deals with a heat wave.

Preliminary data shared by Environment Canada revealed 14 records for July 28 fell or were tied due to the heat, with several records from the 1930s being broken.

Lytton, which recorded the hottest temperature ever seen in the country last summer, broke a record for the second day in a row. On Thursday, the area recorded a high of 41.1 C, breaking a record set in 2009 of 40.6. On Wednesday, it got to 42 C in that area, breaking its 1939 record for that day of 40 C.

Osoyoos also saw a scorching hot temperature above 40 C. That town recorded 41.2 C on Thursday, tying the record it set in 1996.

Other high temperature records that were broken, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:

Blue River area – new record of 37, old record of 36 set in 1998.

Clearwater area – new record of 39.2, old record of 38.5 set in 1998.

Clinton area – new record of 34.5, old record of 33 set in 2009.

Dawson Creek area – new record of 32.5, old record of 30 set in 1937.

Kelowna area – new record of 38.7, old record of 37.2 set in 1934.

Mackenzie area – new record of 33.4, old record of 32.9 set in 2009.

Penticton area – new record of 37.9, old record of 37.8 set in 1934.

Port Hardy area – new record of 24.1, old record of 23.9 set in 2021.

Princeton area – new record of 38, old record of 37.8 set in 1994.

Puntzi Mountain area – new record of 34.2, old record of 33.8 set in 2009.

Sparwood area – new record of 33.1, old record of 32.8 set in 2003.

Vernon area – new record of 37.8, old record of 37.2 set in 1934.

HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH WEEKEND

Environment Canada's heat warnings, put in place at the start of the week, remained Friday. High temperatures are forecast to continue through the weekend, before a slow cooling trend sets in.

"A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week," an explanation from Environment Canada said.

"The pattern change is expected early next week, as an upper trough brings a cooler air mass."

Some areas in B.C.'s southwest Interior are still expected to see temperatures as high as 40 C in the coming days. In Metro Vancouver, it could get up to 35 C inland, though it's expected to be about five degrees cooler by the water.