Heat waves forces Orillia to open cooling centres
Due to the current heat warning, the City of Orillia is opening air-conditioned cooling and hydration centres for public use.
Orillia city staff encouraged anyone – especially those susceptible to extreme heat – to use the centres. The cooling centres will remain open until the heat warning is lifted.
Orillia Public Library
36 Mississaga St. W.
Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: closed
Rotary Place
100 University Ave.
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orillia City Centre
50 Andrew St. S.
Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: closed
Orillia Recreation Centre
255 West St. S.
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Splash Pads will also be open daily at the following locations:
McKinnell Square Park
135 Dunedin St.
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Clayt French Park
114 Atlantis Dr.
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Victoria Park
75 Coldwater Rd. W.
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Moose Beach at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park
450 Atherley Rd.
Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Park
255 Matchedash St. N.
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walter Henry Park
3050 Orion Blvd.
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m
Lifeguards are off duty at Couchiching Beach Park due to a swim advisory at both Couchiching and Portage Bay beaches. Swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk. Moose Beach remains open and provides extended lifeguarding supervision from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.