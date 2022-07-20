Heat waves forces Orillia to open cooling centres

Due to the current heat warning, the City of Orillia is opening air-conditioned cooling and hydration centres for public use.

Orillia city staff encouraged anyone – especially those susceptible to extreme heat – to use the centres. The cooling centres will remain open until the heat warning is lifted.

Orillia Public Library

36 Mississaga St. W.

Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed



Rotary Place

100 University Ave.

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Orillia City Centre

50 Andrew St. S.

Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: closed



Orillia Recreation Centre

255 West St. S.

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily



Splash Pads will also be open daily at the following locations:

McKinnell Square Park

135 Dunedin St.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Clayt French Park

114 Atlantis Dr.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Victoria Park

75 Coldwater Rd. W.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Moose Beach at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park

450 Atherley Rd.

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Hillcrest Park

255 Matchedash St. N.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Walter Henry Park

3050 Orion Blvd.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m

Lifeguards are off duty at Couchiching Beach Park due to a swim advisory at both Couchiching and Portage Bay beaches. Swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk. Moose Beach remains open and provides extended lifeguarding supervision from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.