Heater intended to keep water lines from freezing sparked destructive Saskatoon home fire
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A Saskatoon mobile home burned down Wednesday after a kerosene heater, which had been placed "too close" to the outside of the building to keep water lines from freezing, ignited the wood skirting.
The fire caused $30,000 in damages, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.
The mobile home is located in the 1500 Block of Rayner Avenue.
On duty fire crews switched out firefighters on the scene to avoid cold exposure and provide relief.
No one was hurt and the occupant has been rehoused.
