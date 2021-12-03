Heath unit reports 40th death connected to COVID-19 in Sudbury, 49 new cases

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported Friday another person in Greater Sudbury has died from complications related to COVID-19, marking the city's 40th pandemic-related death.

It's the second such death this week, and the fifth in the last three weeks.

The health unit also reported another 49 new cases Friday, including 35 in Greater Sudbury and four in Sudbury district. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in the area has now reached 3,999 following a spike in the last month, including 3,640 in Greater Sudbury alone.

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island is currently dealing with an outbreak, where another 21 cases were announced, bringing the area to 39 active cases.

"Our community is experiencing an outbreak with a large volume of positive cases," said a post on the community's Facebook page.

"Please do not gather. Please stay home. This is the only way we, as a community, will reduce the exposure of COVID-19 in the community."

At Health Sciences North, 20 people remain in hospital with the disease, including eight in ICU.