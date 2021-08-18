Heather Stefanson holding news conference on Wednesday

Manitoba MLA Heather Stefanson will make an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Stefanson will speak with members of the media at the South Winnipeg Community Centre at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Stefanson has been touted by political analysts and members of her party as a possible candidate for Tory leadership after Premier Brian Pallister announced he would be stepping down last week.

The announcement is not related to Stefanson’s role as health minister, and is not taking place in the Tuxedo riding she represents.

This is a developing story. More details to come.