Heather Stefanson to be sworn in as Manitoba's premier on Tuesday

Heather Stefanson, premier-designate, is set to be sworn in as premier on Tuesday afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building, with Stefanson addressing the media at 3 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the weekend, Stefanson won Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative leadership race after beating former member of parliament Shelly Glover by fewer than 400 votes.

On Monday, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Glover is challenging the results of the election, and asking Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon to delay Stefanson’s swearing-in ceremony.

Once she is sworn in, Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Jeff Keele.