Heating issue closes Cambridge school for the day

As a blast of cold Arctic air moves through Waterloo Region, a public school in Cambridge is closing its doors on Friday due to a heating issue.

On Friday morning, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said Central Public School in Cambridge will be closed for the day.

“Facility services is working to address the issue as quickly as possible. We will provide updates to families as they become available,” the school board said in a news release.

Students who were dropped off for before-school programs are being kept in a heated space, and parents are being contacted to pick up their children, according to WRDSB.

“Student learning will continue,” the school board said. “Teachers will teach asynchronously from home and will be available to students during the regular school day hours on their Google Classrooms. Students are invited to participate as they are able.”

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning on Friday morning, warning wind chill values will be near minus 30.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter,” the weather agency said. “Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

The alert said in these temperatures frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.