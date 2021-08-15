Heatwave results in Saturday temperature record in Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon saw record-breaking temperatures on Saturday, while the southern half of Saskatchewan remains blanketed with heat warnings.
According to Environment Canada meteorologist Sara Hoffman, Saturday’s high of 37.5 C beat that day’s previous record of 35.6 C, set in 1906.
“Across the prairies, this has been a hotter than normal summer without question,” she said.
“We are expecting temperatures in excess of 30 C, so that warning is out for not only Saskatchewan, but also parts of Alberta and Manitoba and we’re expecting that to persist into tomorrow and potentially end tomorrow.”
She said Sunday’s forecast isn’t expected to beat the record of 33.9 C in 1961.
Hoffman said last month was the third warmest July in Saskatoon on record – that’s based on 126 years of data.
“This period of above normal temperatures will cause fuels in the area to dry and will not allow for precipitation just because of the atmospheric pattern that we’re in,” she said, making for a greater risk of wildfires.
The province is expected to see some rain in the coming days with a drop in temperature, said Hoffman.
– with files from Tyler Barrow
-
O'Toole comes out against mandatory vaccinations for federal employees, travellersConservative Leader Erin O'Toole kicked off his election campaign Sunday with a speech that argued Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is putting Canadians' health at risk with an unnecessary vote.
-
Man and woman seriously injured in Chester Le shootingA man and woman suffered serious injuries when the vehicle they were sitting in was shot numerous times in Toronto’s Chester Le neighbourhood overnight.
-
One more hot one before things cool off: This is your Saskatoon forecastWe've got one more above-seasonal day before the temperature drops in Saskatoon.
-
Should you cancel travel plans? A medical expert weighs inThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again urged a return to indoor mask-wearing, citing that even vaccinated people can get infected and pass COVID-19 to others. Meanwhile, many people have travel plans for the rest of the summer and the upcoming Labour Day holiday weekend. Should they cancel their vacations?
-
Chaos as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeoverThousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. U.S. troops fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation.
-
Sunny start to the weekIt will be another warm, humid day in the Capital with plenty of sunshine to start the week.
-
First full day of election campaign kicks off with announcements from party leadersThe first full day of the federal election campaign begins today with Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Quebec.
-
Rideau Carleton Casino reopens todayThe Rideau Carleton Casino opens its doors this evening, one month after Ottawa and Ontario entered Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 16, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Aug. 16.