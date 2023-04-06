Heavily armed officers make drug bust in Barrie, 2 men arrested
Two men face several charges following a drug bust in Barrie's south end on Wednesday.
According to police, officers got reports of suspicious activity in a parking lot on Mapleview Drive West late Wednesday morning and arrived to find a vehicle with two occupants.
Heavily armed officers surrounded the vehicle and arrested the two men without incident.
Police said they received information that a firearm was seen and a suspected drug transaction had occurred.
Barrie officers conducted a search of a local residence later that day that allegedly resulted in "a quantity of suspected cocaine being seized."
A 41-year-old Barrie man faces drug trafficking charges, and a 27-year-old Brampton man faces drug possession, failing to comply with a release order and peace bond.
Police say the firearm was not operable, so no firearm charges were laid.
