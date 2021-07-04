'Heavy burden of work': Firefighting community rallies to support family of fallen helicopter pilot

The identity of a helicopter pilot who died helping fight a wildfire near Evansburg, Alta. last Monday is now known and groups are rallying together to support his surviving family.

Heath Coleman, a 49-year-old pilot, died when his helicopter crashed on June 28. He was the only occupant at the time of the crash.

Coleman’s helicopter was contracted from Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, based out of Blue River, British Columbia. He was the Blue River base manager and had flown with the company for more than 20 years.

A GoFundMe to help support Coleman’s surviving wife and two children has been set up by Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing. As of publication it had raised over $6,700.

The Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the incident.

“Immediately we direct our thoughts to the family and loved ones that he’s left behind,” said David Sheen, president of the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Sheen is currently in Ottawa at the national fallen firefighters memorial where Coleman’s name will be etched alongside other fallen firefighters from Alberta and across Canada.

“We will always remember him, and we will always remember his family,” Sheen added. “We are there to do our best within our ability to support his family.”

The tragic event is a reminder of the dangers firefighting brings, especially at a time when the wildfire season is not allowing any breaks for grieving colleagues.

“(It is a) heavy burden of work they have to do right now and how the environment and conditions are impacting that,” Sheen said. “We always want everyone to go home and go home safe and stay safe.”