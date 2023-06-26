Heavy construction in downtown Regina causing woes, businesses claim

Construction is something the people of Regina are used to in the summer. However, this year’s efforts seem to be taking a particularly frustrating toll on residents.

While motorists are undoubtedly feeling the effects of the backed up streets, another group struggling with the road closures are of course local businesses.

Regina’s 13th Avenue is home to many locally owned businesses, and the current construction season has created some struggles for Elle’s Cafe, which is normally at its busiest this time of year.

“It is quite difficult for our customers to get here. We’ve had people call asking how to get around the detours and it’s definitely slowed us down a little bit,” owner Elle Grzeda told CTV News.

Another factor adding frustration – uncertainty as to when the construction will wrap up.

“We weren’t really contacted as a business. It would be nice to be reached out to and just [be] updated,” said Grzeda.

“We are wondering how long its going to be, if they’re doing the rest of the street and just a little more information to the public with what’s going on with it.”

As for the pedestrians who find themselves among the construction, there are mixed feelings.

“There’s a lot of congestion in traffic so it takes me like half an hour, 20 minutes more to go home,” one resident told CTV News.

“When I was driving a little while ago I got hit by another vehicle because he didn’t see the construction. So they should do it at night when there’s not as much traffic,” another pedestrian explained.

The City of Regina does provide an interactive map, where residents can check on roadwork that might affect their daily commutes.