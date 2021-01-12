The smoke from a garage fire in the northeast end of the City could be seen for several kilometres Monday afternoon.

When the fire was extinguished the garage was left charred.

No injuries have been reported in the fire in the 1000 block of Kaladar Drive, located in a neighbourhood just minutes from Fanshawe College.

When crews first arrived on seen flames could be seen from several blocks away coming from the roof of the garage.

Heavy smoke was also reported and the public was asked to stay away.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries have been reported.

Crews remained on scene to look for hotspots.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

The total estimated damages is $70,000.