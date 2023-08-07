Heavy downpours of up to 40 mm expected across GTA on Monday

Canada’s weather agency is warning residents in parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, to prepare for heavy rain on Monday.

As of 10 a.m., special weather statements have been issued for most cities within the regions of York and Durham.

Environment Canada is predicting between 20 and 40 mm of rain, however it also notes that “higher amounts cannot be ruled out.”

“Scattered showers at times heavy are expected to diminish through this morning before another round of heavy rain, likely with thunderstorms, arrives this afternoon,” the statement reads.

“Moderate showers are then expected to ease Tuesday morning.”

In Toronto, the weather agency is predicting between 10 and 15 mm of rain, with a risk of a thunderstorm.

According to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, the forecasted weather, in combination with the approximately 10 mm of rainfall that fell in the morning on Monday, may lead to increased water levels.

They warned that all shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be “considered dangerous.”

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks and changing water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies,” they said in a notice issued late Monday morning.

“Widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time, however, some local ponding or pooling of water in low-lying areas with poor drainage can be expected.”