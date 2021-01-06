A man is in the hospital in critical condition after firefighters carried him out of a burning basement in Barrie's west end Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Cory Mainprize says crews found the patient in the lower level of the two-unit house on Mowat Crescent in Letitia Heights amid "zero visibility conditions."

Mainprize says when firefighters found the man, he was unconscious. Simcoe County Paramedics rushed him to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for treatment. He has since been taken to a Toronto hospital.

Paramedics also treated a person in the upper unit who was alerted by working smoke alarms.

The fire chief says the fire started in the basement and "appears to be contained to the room of origin. The door was closed in the room."

Mainprize says the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, the Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate.