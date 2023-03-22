Heavy equipment stolen from Kelowna construction site, RCMP say

Mounties in Kelowna are looking for a "massive piece of equipment" that was stolen from a construction site in the city over the weekend.

The theft occurred around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Optic Court, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

The complainant told Mounties a man was caught on video breaking into and stealing "a massive orange Skytrak Telehandler 10054" from the site, police said.

"Police were advised the suspect entered the site on foot from the highway side and then loaded the machine onto a semi truck and flat deck, which was parked nearby on the corner of Pier Mac Way and Lochrem Road," the RCMP statement reads.

Police did not share the video of the theft or an image of the suspect with their release, but they did include a photo of the stolen equipment.

"The Kelowna RCMP is fully engaged and will use every investigational avenue in an effort to bring those involved to justice and return the equipment to its rightful owners," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, in the release.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the theft or has dash cam video from the area where it occurred, or along Highway 97 northbound, recorded between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, to get in touch with them.

Those with information should call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-14822. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers.